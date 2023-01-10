Family-run coffee shop in Lincoln closes for good

Family-run coffee shop Thomas2 in Lincoln has announced that it has closed saying it was a “tough decision to make”.

Thomas 2 is located on St Swithins Square in Lincoln and was popular among the customers, with over 100 commenting on the shop’s announcement on social media saying how much they would miss it.

Sue Savage said: “Oh no, the best food and dog friendly place in Lincoln. When we walked by on Friday, (we) saw boxes inside but didn’t think you would be closing. Rocco stood at the door waiting to go in, no more puppacinos, he will be sad. Good luck for the future in whatever you do.”

Athene Carmichael added: “This is the saddest news for Lincoln folk. Thomas2 raised the bar and continually delivered the highest of standards, offered the nicest selection of food and provided the best breakfast in town.

“The staff were always friendly, helpful and professional, nothing was ever too much trouble. Andy Carmichael and I are going to miss our friends. We wish all the Thomas2 staff the very best for whatever their next adventure holds, you will a be sorely missed.”

Thomas2 said: “The rumours are true I’m afraid – we have closed. It was a tough decision to make and we will sincerely miss you all, some of you guys have been with us since we opened back in 2002 in Newark.

“Lots of you have become friends but unfortunately we feel as a family it’s time to move on.

“Thanks for all your custom over the years. To all the staff, we couldn’t of done it without you – we hope 2023 is a cracker!”

It wasn’t just popular with its regular customers as television presenter Stephen Mulhern also stopped at the coffee shop last summer for filming for his ‘In For A Penny’ show. The following day he returned to get a takeaway lunch from the shop.

