Horse-lover says ‘yes’ after a-neigh-zing Lincolnshire countryside proposal

A tractor-mad man proposed to his girlfriend while wearing wellies in the middle of a horse paddock in the muddy Lincolnshire countryside.

Agricultural contractor Ben Everiss and Emma Adair met on the countryside dating website Muddy Matches in September 2020.

Through his online dating profile, Ben said: “I’m happy to muck out” and then they quickly bonded over a shared love of cider, fish tanks and ill fitting horse riding saddles.

Emma’s favourite traditional cob (horse) was on hand to witness the rural romantic gesture on October 22 last year, which ended with a big ‘yes’.

After the proposal in Sutton St James, the mud lovers from Holbeach now have their hearts set on a summer wedding in June 2024 and promise their big day will be a celebration of their muddy roots, and life in boots, together.

Ben said: “I blindfolded her and took her to her horse paddocks where both families had come out to help to hold up a tablecloth with the question on. One of her two traditional cobs was waiting to hear the answer.”

Since lockdown, the number of singles from Lincolnshire signing up to Muddy Matches in the hope of unearthing love in the countryside has grown by 63%.

