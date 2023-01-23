Last chance to see Lucy: Dragon prepares flight away from Lincoln Castle

A year after Lucy the Dragon broke through Lincoln Castle walls to make the historic building her lair, she’s preparing to take flight and leave the city behind at the end of January.

Lucy the Dragon was a temporary exhibition located in the Cobb Hall area of Lincoln Castle, displayed as though she had smashed through the walls and settled on the grounds.

The plan was for her to provide a unique backdrop (including smoke effects!) for summer events in 2022 when she arrived in April, with initial proposals for her to fly away for pastures new in October.

However, she proved so much of a hit that she stayed around for Christmas, forming part of the annual Illuminated Wall Walk at Lincoln Castle as visitors were able to gain access to “Lucy’s Lair” inside the castle.

Lincolnshire County Council was granted permission by its own planning department to keep Lucy around until January 31, with organisers saying “she enjoyed being at Lincoln Castle so much she wants to stay for Christmas.”

However, that honeymoon period is now over and Lincoln Castle must prepare for life without Lucy, as she flies away at the end of the month to find a new lair to rest her head.

Visitors to the castle will have until January 31 to catch a glimpse of Lucy before her departure – with Lincoln Castle holding out hopes of a possible return in the future.

During her time at Lincoln Castle she has overseen a number of events on the grounds including a themed dragon hunting adventure, the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, a Picnic Social, the Tea in the Castle event, Steampunk events.

