Lincolnshire Police officer guilty of gross misconduct over fatal police pursuit
The panel made a decision over two officers at the hearing
A public misconduct hearing was held between 4 January and 6 January, resuming on 12 January for Police Constable Jared Brereton and Police Constable Phoebe Chambers.
It took place at Police Headquarters, Nettleham, where they answered the following allegations:
It was alleged that PC Brereton breached the following standards of professional behaviour:
- Orders and instructions
- Duties and responsibilities
- Discreditable conduct
- Honesty and integrity
It was alleged that PC Chambers breached the following standards of professional behaviour:
- Challenging and reporting improper conduct
- Discreditable conduct
- Honesty and integrity
The panel found PC Brereton breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of orders and instructions and duties and responsibilities, and the breach amounted to gross misconduct. They found he had not breached the standards in respect of discreditable conduct or honesty and integrity.
The panel also found that PC Chambers had not breached the standards of professional behaviour on all counts.
