Misconduct hearing after fatal police pursuit in Skegness

The Volkswagen left the road and collided with a tree

Two police officers based in Skegness will face a gross misconduct hearing after the driver of a Volkswagen died following a police pursuit.

It is alleged that on March 4, 2022, PC Brereton was driving a marked police car, with PC Chambers in the front passenger seat.

At 11pm that night they saw a red Volkswagen Scirocco being driven towards them on Lumley Road.

Lincolnshire Police said that due to the manner of driving the vehicle was requested to stop and failed to do so. PC Brereton was not authorised to pursue vehicles, however, it is alleged that he did so.

At around 11.14pm the VW Scirocco left the road and collided with a tree. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is alleged that PC Brereton breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

Orders and instructions

Duties and responsibilities

Discreditable conduct

Honesty and integrity

It is alleged that PC Chambers breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

Challenging and reporting improper conduct

Discreditable conduct

Honesty and integrity

Police said the conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.

The misconduct hearing will be held at Lincolnshire Police’s headquarters in Nettleham at 9.30am on January 3, 2023.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now