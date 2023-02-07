Check out this amazing £1m 10-bed 18th century mansion near Lincoln

A ten-bedroom Grade II listed country mansion near Lincoln, dating back to the 18th century, has been listed on the market for a new price of £1 million.

Longhills Hall on Sleaford Road, Branston has been made available on the housing market by estate agents Fine & Country, who are looking for offers over £1 million. See the listing here.

It is an 18th century mansion with a Grade II listing, brimming with heritage and traditional features. The property was previously listed by a different agent for £1.2 million.

Three Venetian windows can be found on the front facade to the west, while the property itself boasts 10 spacious bedrooms, three fireplaces and two extravagant halls downstairs on the ground floor.

The property is located in the stunning Lincolnshire countryside, well-connected to the nearby village of Branston and just minutes from the city of Lincoln.

Surrounded by four acres of wraparound parkland grounds and mature trees, the setting is ideal for anyone looking to retreat to the tranquility of countryside living.

Two commemorative plaques are found at the entrance to remember soldiers from the 1st Airborne Division, who lived at the hall while they took part in the invasion at Arnhem during the Second World War.

This is what the magnificent Longhills Hall looks like inside: