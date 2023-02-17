Glory Hole closes in Lincoln for emergency repair

Lincolnshire County Council’s expert Highways team has closed the Glory Hole walkway for an in-depth investigation.

Pedestrian access to the famous walkway, the Glory Hole, in the centre of Lincoln has been closed off whilst an expert LCC Highways team carries out an emergency investigation.

Running alongside the river, the suspended walkway is a popular route to bring pedestrians onto the High Street.

A recent routine inspection of the structure by LCC Officers found that some of the slabs were beginning to lift.

Upon removal of the slabs the crew discovered a series of fractured wooden beams, that were part of the original construction, and areas of the concrete bed beginning to fail. The wood used was part of former jetty upon which the walkway was built.

LCC is currently carrying out further investigations and surveys are taking place to find out what can be done to safely re-open the footway.

It appears likely that a new structure will need to be built to support the footway, with some of the works likely to be required from the river itself because of the limited access.

A timescale for the repair works will be determined once the full extent of the degradation of the walkway is known following the investigation.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for Highways said: “We are indebted to our excellent inspection team that they have identified the issues at the Glory Hole and put into motion immediate efforts to address the issue.

“Normally, we would like to give an idea of how long a programme of works will take. In this case, it’s not as simple as that just yet and we will update with a timescale once we have carried out the full investigation that’s happening now.

“I would like to thank everyone who is affected by this closure, and the subsequent works, for their patience while these measures are happening at the Glory Hole.”

