Horncastle man denies rape, trial set for 2024

“I wish it was sooner for your sake, and for the complainant, but it is not possible.”

A Horncastle man will go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court in April next year after he denied a charge of rape.

Sean Boothby, 39, of Tennyson Gardens, Horncastle, pleaded not guilty to a single offence of rape during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

The offence is alleged to have occurred on a female complainant, who can not be named for legal reasons, on May 9, 2022.

Boothby’s trial will take place at Lincoln Crown Court on 1 April next year, and is estimated to last three days.

Judge James House KC granted Boothby bail until his trial on condition that he does not contact the complainant.

The Judge told Boothby: “Your trial date has been set for 1 April 2024.

“I wish it was sooner for your sake, and for the complainant, but it is not possible.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.