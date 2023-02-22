12 seconds ago

Inside the 600-year-old farm house with shepherd huts and hot tubs

Ticks all the boxes personally, and maybe even professionally, too
A staggering property with all the trimmings. | Photo: Walters

A stunning traditional farm house dating back to the early 1400s has been listed on the market for over £1.3 million, and there’s plenty of bang to go alongside that buck.

Darwood House Farm in Woodhall Spa is believed to be the only property of its kind in Lincolnshire, having been built substantially with thick stone walls back in 1420AD.

The property has now been made available by local estate agents Walters, at a guide price of £1,325,000. See the full listing here.

It possesses major historical importance, boasting a Grade II listing and maintaining a lot of its traditional features, but there are also modern blends in amongst the property’s setting.

A beautiful view from your garden space. | Photo: Walters

A range of multi-purpose outbuildings are twinned with two shepherd huts, a hot tub, a sauna, a small shower block and pitches of adequate size to fit up to 10 caravans.

Let’s take a closer look at this stunning property situated across approximately 20 acres of rural Lincolnshire land:

Low-beamed ceilings underline the tradition behind this historic property. | Photo: Walters

Roaring fireplaces inside your cosy living area. | Photo: Walters

Every room boasts another beautiful classic feature. | Photo: Walters

Inside the property itself are four bedrooms. | Photo: Walters

Two bathrooms inside also stand out. | Photo: Walters

The property itself is large, but what it is surrounded by makes this place even more amazing. | Photo: Walters

Gorgeous scenery for you to take in. | Photo: Walters

How does a hot tub and sauna sound? | Photo: Walters

The outdoor shower block can be used for if you have guests in the caravan pitches. | Photo: Walters

Outbuildings that are available for a variety of uses. | Photo: Walters

