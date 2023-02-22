Inside the 600-year-old farm house with shepherd huts and hot tubs
Ticks all the boxes personally, and maybe even professionally, too
A stunning traditional farm house dating back to the early 1400s has been listed on the market for over £1.3 million, and there’s plenty of bang to go alongside that buck.
Darwood House Farm in Woodhall Spa is believed to be the only property of its kind in Lincolnshire, having been built substantially with thick stone walls back in 1420AD.
The property has now been made available by local estate agents Walters, at a guide price of £1,325,000. See the full listing here.
It possesses major historical importance, boasting a Grade II listing and maintaining a lot of its traditional features, but there are also modern blends in amongst the property’s setting.
A range of multi-purpose outbuildings are twinned with two shepherd huts, a hot tub, a sauna, a small shower block and pitches of adequate size to fit up to 10 caravans.
Let’s take a closer look at this stunning property situated across approximately 20 acres of rural Lincolnshire land: