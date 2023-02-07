Lincolnshire County Council tax set to rise by 5%

But there will be more money for roads

Lincolnshire County Council leaders agreed to raise council tax by the full amount of 4.99%, amounting to an extra £71 per year for residents in a Band D property.

This is the highest of the three options which were being considered by the council.

However, an extra £7m will be invested in Lincolnshire’s roads as the council says it’s in a stronger than expected position.

The rise will be made up of a 2.99% general precept rise and 2% adult social care rise.

The rise was approved by the council’s executive, and is expected to be signed off by full council next week.

Leader Councillor Martin Hill said the rise will help to prepare the council in case inflation and energy prices continue to cause pressure.

“For the moment we’re in a fairly strong place compared to a lot of other councils, which are talking about spending cuts. We’ve been cautious and prudent,” he said.

“We received a better settlement than anticipated from the government.

“However, there are some financial icebergs on the horizon, including children’s and adult’s services.

“The majority of councils who are responsible for social care will be making 5% rises, which is expected by the government.”

Only £3.4milion will be drawn from the council’s reserves to balance the budget.

An additional £7million will be allocated to highways across 2023/24, being spent on pedestrian crossings, footpaths, network improvements and Traffic Regulation Orders.

“Roads are always the number one issue for residents. We are aiming to clear the backlog with TROs over the next year, putting into effect the changes that district councils and residents want,” Councillor Hill said.

Councillor Tom Smith described the rise as “a necessary evil to continue doing things we need to do for residents.”

Executive committee members said the county was weathering economic problems well compared to other areas.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell said: “Listening to colleagues around the country, we are lucky in Lincolnshire. There are no drastic cuts to services and we are fortunate to be able to take money out of reserves.”

Councillor Sue Woolley said: “We are not in this position by luck but by judgement”, having resisted calls to spend the reserves before.

