Retired Met Police officer from Lincolnshire in court over child sex offences

A Lincoln father-of-five who worked with birds of prey for over 25 years is fundraising for paramedics who “saved his life” after one of his shows.

Derek Tindall, 69, initially started his working life as a plumber, but birds and animals have always been a keen interest of his and were central to his career. During his career Derek worked with birds including a golden eagle, a bald eagle, falcons, hawks and owls before he retired in 2020.

After a show at Uncle Henry’s near Gainsborough on June 9, 2019, Derek felt more tired than normal and told his wife Loraine that he didn’t feel too good. He said she noticed something wasn’t right and stayed with him, while their son Kieron ran to get someone from LIVES as the charity were in attendance at the event.

Derek told The Lincolnite that a paramedic called Wayne told him he was having a heart attack before he “passed out completely”.

He said he can’t thank LIVES enough for what they did that day and “will be forever in their debt”. Derek likes a challenge and his step daughter Amber came up with the idea of a 700 mile walk for his 70th year.

Since New Year’s Day, Derek has so far done nearly 200 miles, with 10k the most he has done in a day, and he hopes to finish the challenge by the summer, ending at Uncle Henry’s.

Recalling the day of the heart attack, Derek said: “As I was passing out I remember people saying ‘get him out quick’. The next thing I knew they had the defibrillator and got my heart going, but the rhythm wasn’t right. They did it again and I came round before the ambulance arrived.

“I spent three days at Castle Hill Hospital (near Hull) and was in and out of consciousness. I remember when they opened the ambulance doors it was like a scene from casualty. I saw doctors and nurses outside who rushed me into theatre where they put a stent in.

“I remember going back up to the ward and all my family were there. I was recovering in my hospital bed and thought I need to do something to help LIVES.”

After being discharged from hospital, Derek did a rehabilitation scheme in Lincoln for around six weeks and now has to take medication for the rest of his life.

Now, over three years on from his heart attack, Derek is still full of praise for LIVES and wants to raise as much money for the charity as possible.

He said: “They were absolutely brilliant. If it wasn’t for them it would have been over. I want to say thank you, they saved my life.

“They do an absolutely brilliant job. You don’t know how much these people do until something happens and the message is we need to support organisations like LIVES as you just don’t know when you will need them.”

Although Derek has now retired from his business ‘Derek Tindall – Birds of Prey’ he still posts updates about his walking challenge on Facebook here.

As well as holding shows at various locations and events, including Lincoln Castle, the Lincolnshire Show, and Nottinghamshire County Show, Derek also used to visit care homes with the owls. He also did operas, taking an eagle to the theatre and on stage for a show with a singer.

Derek, who will turn 70 in September, added: “All birds should be free. To be able to fly a bird of prey, you’re not taking anything away from it. I love to see them fly to you and to give enjoyment to other people as well.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.