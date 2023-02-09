Retired Met Police officer from Lincolnshire in court over child sex offences
He is due back in court in March 2023
Two retired Met Police officers, including a man from Lincolnshire, appeared in court on Thursday charged with indecent images of children offences.
Jeremy Laxton, 62, from Lincolnshire and Jack Addis, 63, formerly of Perthshire but now of no fixed address, were charged as part of a lengthy and complex investigation by Met Police into an alleged network of online paedophiles.
Laxton and Addis appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on February 9.
Laxton, who was arrested in September 2021, was charged with conspiracy to distribute or show indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent photos of a child, possession of prohibited images of a child, possession of extreme pornographic images and intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence.
Addis, who was arrested in November 2021, was charged with conspiracy to conspiracy to distribute or show indecent images of children.
Both men, who left the Met more than a decade ago, are due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, March 9.
It follows a lengthy and complex investigation by Met Specialist Crime officers in liaison with Police Scotland, Lincolnshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service.
The investigation is also reportedly linked to the death of Met Police Chief Inspector Richard Watkinson, 49, who was due to be charged with possession of child abuse images.
After the alleged discovery of illegal material, Met Police Chief Inspector Richard Watkinson was reportedly further arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to distribute indecent images of children, voyeurism and misconduct in public office. He was then released on bail and allegedly suspended from duties.
He was found dead in his home in Buckinghamshire on January 12.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now