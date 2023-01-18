Lincolnshire man charged amid ‘paedophile ring investigation’ and Met Police inspector death
A lengthy and complex investigation was carried out
A 62-year-old man from Lincolnshire has been charged as part of a lengthy and complex investigation by Met Police into an alleged network of online paedophiles.
The investigation, which has seen Lincolnshire Police and Police Scotland assisting Met Specialist Crime Officers, is also reportedly linked to the death of Met Police Chief Inspector Richard Watkinson, 49, who was due to be charged with possession of child abuse images.
Last week, Jeremy Laxton, 62, from Lincolnshire and Jack Addis, 63, of no fixed address, were charged with offences relating to indecent images of children.
Laxton was arrested in September 2021. He has since been charged with conspiracy to distribute or show indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent photos of a child, possession of prohibited images of a child, possession of extreme pornographic images and intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence.
Addis was arrested in November 2021. He was later charged with conspiracy to distribute or show indecent images of children.
Both are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 9.
The charges follow a lengthy and complex investigation by Met Specialist Crime officers.
After the alleged discovery of illegal material, Met Police Chief Inspector Richard Watkinson was reportedly further arrested on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to distribute indecent images of children, voyeurism and misconduct in public office. He was then released on bail and allegedly suspended from duties.
He was found dead in his home in Buckinghamshire on January 12.
