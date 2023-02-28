The Lincolnite tries: New menu at Lincoln village pub

A new menu will launch at The George at Langworth village pub on Wednesday, March 1 and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Ben McLoughlin and his wife Zara lost their jobs and were asked to leave their home in 2020, but a chance phone call to a local business owner put them in touch with the Lincolnshire Brewing Company, based at The George at Langworth.

After the firm closed the brewery to move to Portugal, the pub was available to buy or lease, and over two years on the couple are proud of the progress they have made with their venture.

Zara told The Lincolnite: “It’s dramatically changed since we took it over. It’s gone from being just a bar with a pool table to more of a restaurant style pub.”

She added that, although the fruit and vegetables supply and demand shortages have caused an impact as costs have gone up, “our menu is a reflection of everybody’s spending capabilities, whilst maintaining quality and keeping things seasonal and relevant.”

The menu was designed by chef Ben with inspiration from his seafood background and roots in Cornwall, combined with spring vibes and being very customer feedback orientated.

Crispy devilled whitebait, coconut, chilli & lime steamed mussels, and pea seared scallops with a creamy pea purée are among the starters on the new menu.

The main dishes include homemade steak and ale pie, roasted Mediterranean vegetable lasagne, hot cured duck salad, and Panko chicken Katsu curry, while there are also various fish, pasta and pizza options. Various steaks and burgers are also available from the chargrill.

For those with a sweet tooth, the desserts include cheesecake and sticky toffee pudding.

Ben said: “There are many pubs, bars and restaurants carrying on through these challenging times. We strive to give our customers a warm and welcoming environment to take their mind off the world around them.”

The new menu launch coincides with The George’s new website, which has an online booking system for people to reserve a table.

The George at Langworth is open Wednesday to Saturday (5pm-10pm) and Sundays (12pm-7pm).

