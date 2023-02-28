Menu
4 hours ago

The Lincolnite tries: New menu at Lincoln village pub

Tasty new menu launches on March 1
Ben McLoughlin and his wife Zara run The George at Langworth, which will launch a new menu on March 1, 2023. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A new menu will launch at The George at Langworth village pub on Wednesday, March 1 and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Ben McLoughlin and his wife Zara lost their jobs and were asked to leave their home in 2020, but a chance phone call to a local business owner put them in touch with the Lincolnshire Brewing Company, based at The George at Langworth.

After the firm closed the brewery to move to Portugal, the pub was available to buy or lease, and over two years on the couple are proud of the progress they have made with their venture.

Coconut, chilli & lime steamed mussels. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Pan seared scallops and creamy pea purée. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There are various different steaks on the menu. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Zara told The Lincolnite: “It’s dramatically changed since we took it over. It’s gone from being just a bar with a pool table to more of a restaurant style pub.”

She added that, although the fruit and vegetables supply and demand shortages have caused an impact as costs have gone up, “our menu is a reflection of everybody’s spending capabilities, whilst maintaining quality and keeping things seasonal and relevant.”

The menu was designed by chef Ben with inspiration from his seafood background and roots in Cornwall, combined with spring vibes and being very customer feedback orientated.

Hot cured duck salad with sautéed greens and rocket, sesame seeds and honey mustard dressing. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Homemade steak & ale pie with gravy, a choice of potatoes and garden peas. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Crispy devilled whitebait. | Photo: Steve Smailes for the Lincolnite

Lightly spiced cauliflower bites. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Crispy devilled whitebait, coconut, chilli & lime steamed mussels, and pea seared scallops with a creamy pea purée are among the starters on the new menu.

The main dishes include homemade steak and ale pie, roasted Mediterranean vegetable lasagne, hot cured duck salad, and Panko chicken Katsu curry, while there are also various fish, pasta and pizza options. Various steaks and burgers are also available from the chargrill.

For those with a sweet tooth, the desserts include cheesecake and sticky toffee pudding.

One of the dessert options for those with a sweet tooth. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Ben said: “There are many pubs, bars and restaurants carrying on through these challenging times. We strive to give our customers a warm and welcoming environment to take their mind off the world around them.”

The new menu launch coincides with The George’s new website, which has an online booking system for people to reserve a table.

Take a look inside. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The George is located on Main Road in the village of Langworth. | Photo: Steve Smaielles for The Lincolnite

The George at Langworth is open Wednesday to Saturday (5pm-10pm) and Sundays (12pm-7pm).

WIN A STEAK DINNER FOR TWO

To be in with a chance of winning a steak dinner for two, with a bottle of house wine, head over to our competition HERE. The competition ends on March 12.

See more of our photo gallery below:

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.

Property For Sale To Let Commercial

TO LET – North Street, Horncastle
£575
The Thatch, South Willingham, Market Rasen
£435,000
Development Opportunity, Horncastle
£480,000
9.757 Acres Potential Residential Development Land, Boston
£2,000,000
Elswood, New York Road, Dogdyke
£229,995
TO LET – East Road, Tetford
£695
High Street, Horncastle
£149,000
Moat Farm, Watery Lane, Mareham Le Fen
£350,000
View more

Jobs + Add a job

Discovery Services Librarian

Bishop Grosseteste University

Lincoln
Junior / Trainee Sales Executive

Your Print Partner

Lincoln
BDM Print On Demand

Your Print Partner

Lincoln
Finance Assistant

City of Lincoln Council

Lincoln
Relief Independent Living Coordinator

City of Lincoln Council

Lincoln
Training Coordinator

City of Lincoln Council

Lincoln
Grounds Maintenance Operative (GM02)

Continental Landscapes Ltd

Lincoln
Grounds Maintenance Operative (GM01)

Continental Landscapes Ltd

Lincoln
View more
1 min ago

Private companies aren't installing many chargers in Lincolnshire | Photo: Adobe Stock

Much-needed electric vehicle charging points are to be installed in a selection of villages across Lincolnshire.

As part of a government-funded project, more than 100 new charging points are being installed across the county this year.

Boston, Horncastle, Lincoln, Skegness, Mablethorpe and Stamford will be the first towns to benefit from the pilot scheme.

However, the team working on the project have promised they will be looking into scaling it down for smaller communities and villages across the county soon after.

Lincolnshire County Council led a bid for five local authorities in the Midlands, which resulted in almost £1 million of government funding.

The majority of these charging points will placed on the streets of residential areas, with the rest being on council-owned land.

A Lincolnshire County Council report on the matter detailed that private companies aren’t building charging points in Lincolnshire as many locations aren’t commercially-viable.

Members of council discussed the scheme at an Environment and Economy Scrutiny Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 28 where Vanessa Strange, Head of Infrastructure Investment, said: “Our push around this is about encouraging the commercial sector in engaging with Lincolnshire. 

“At the moment, they are very engaged elsewhere and not as engaged here as we would like them to be, so that is our focus.”

When asked about future provision in villages by Councillor Ian Carrington, Senior Commissioning Officer Tanya Vaughan added: “I think village-wise, that is probably next on our list.

“If you look at it on the flip side, how many villages have a petrol station currently? It’s about looking at localities in different areas. 

“Potterhanworth doesn’t have a garage and neither does Branston, but that doesn’t mean you’d rule them out. 

“We need to learn lessons from the pilot and use them to try to scale it down.

“We’re quite limited on the pilot with the timescales and the funding we’ve got, but that is definitely something we’d be following up with in the next tranche.”

1 hour ago

The Ashwood Surgery is located inside the Weelsby View Health Centre in Grimsby | Photo: Google

A Grimsby GP doctor failed to properly manage and keep records of NHS pension funds, a tribunal has found.

Pension contributions were almost £25,000 short of where they should have been in 2019.

Dr Reeta Singh failed to ensure Ashwood Surgery in Grimsby had adequate systems in place for correct staff contributions to be paid to NHS Pensions, according to the tribunal.

However, it found that her conduct wasn’t dishonest.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPTS) said in its verdict: “The tribunal was of the opinion that ordinary decent people would understand that it was possible for a busy clinician to get into a ‘mess’ with financial matters which they thought they had correctly delegated to others.

“Whilst they might not approve of the financial state of affairs which Dr Singh’s inactions allowed to develop, they would recognise that dishonesty was of a totally different order and would not consider that Dr Singh had been dishonest.”

Of 12 allegations relating to management of pension funds, four were found to not be proven. The remaining nine were found at least partly proven, with three admitted by Dr Singh too.

It is still to be decided if Dr Singh’s action merit her being struck off as a GP.

The matters dated back to 2012 to 2015.

At the time, Dr Singh was working as a general practitioner at Ashwood Surgery, which she became the sole Personal Medical Services (PMS) contract holder for in 2011. This surgery is found inside the Weelsby View Health Centre on Ladysmith Road.

Dr Singh co-owned Ashwood Surgery Ltd with her husband Mr Singh, and had 51 per cent of the shares. She delegated financial matters, including the sorting of staff contributions to NHS Pensions, to her husband.

The tribunal heard failings with the pension contributions management | Photo: Adobe Stock

The tribunal heard evidence that it was a reasonable and common practice for a GP to delegate such financial matters to someone else.

However, as the sole PMS contract holder, Dr Singh was “ultimately responsible for fulfilling the requirements of that role regarding the NHS Pension Scheme”.

Dr Singh was made aware of a problem with pension contributions in summer 2012. For the next three years, contributions were at times not being paid within specific time periods, or were being underpaid.

Negotiations between NHS Pensions and and Mr Singh throughout the period to resolve the issue were unsuccessful. It has never been disputed that the correct contributions had not been paid into the pensions scheme.

Dr Singh’s contract as the sole PMS holder at the surgery was terminated in August 2015 by NHS England.

Eventually, in 2019 it was agreed that £24,723.40 was owed in employer and employee contributions. Dr Singh has taken responsibility for the deficit by agreeing to pay it from her own pension fund.

Dr Singh told the tribunal said she and Mr Singh discussed financial matters at home and had regular meetings with their accountant.

Yet the tribunal felt that Dr Singh did not demonstrate the “the professional curiosity that she ought to have shown given the overwhelming email evidence of systems failure with pension contributions”.

As well as not ensuring adequate systems were in place, other allegations of misconduct the tribunal found proven, included:

  • Failing to ensure correct employer and/or employee contributions for staff pensions were paid to NHS Pensions
  • Failing to ensure records were kept of “all contributions deducted from salaries and wages, and update member pension records within two calendar months of the end of the financial year”
  • Failed to take adequate action to ensure unpaid staff pension contributions were paid to NHS Pensions

The tribunal both could not find evidence that Dr Singh had acted dishonestly.

It also didn’t prove that she understood enough about the NHS Pensions Scheme or the surgery’s financial affairs to know that by underpaying pensions, the surgery was keeping hold of money it was not entitled to.

It will reconvene in the future to decide whether Dr Singh’s fitness to practice is impaired because of her misconduct.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now

+ More stories