Armed men jailed for Grimsby burglaries where one victim could have died

Two men have been sentenced in court today after their involvement in two burglary offences at a Sherwood Road address in Grimsby in September 2021.

Aaron Page, aged 24, of Redbourne Road in Grimsby, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the burglaries and was sentenced to 6 years and nine months.

Dillon (also known as Dylan) Gregersen, aged 23, of Lincoln Boulevard in Grimsby, has been found guilty of an initial burglary and was sentenced to two and a half years respectively.

At 2.20am on Thursday 16 September 2021 a couple were asleep in their bed at their home on Sherwood Road in Grimsby when they heard loud banging at the door.

When the man went down to see what the noise was, he was met by armed masked men who had burst through the front door.

The intruders demanded money and when the man said he didn’t have anything they slashed him with a machete on the back of the head and across both shoulders. The victim suffered serious injuries with deep lacerations.

Aaron Page admitted to his part in this incident.

Both Aaron Page and Dillon Gregersen had gone to the address previously and stolen property, returning later that same day, to make threats not to report it to the police.

Speaking after the sentencing is the Officer in the Case (OIC), Detective Constable Nigel Morgan, he said, “This was a particularly nasty burglary where the victim could very easily have lost his life from the injuries.

“I am pleased to be able to have brought the case before the court and seek justice for the victims, who have been extremely brave and patient throughout the progress of the case.

“Aaron Page and Dillon Gregersen are extremely dangerous individuals who would stop at nothing to get what they wanted.

“These sentences reflect the seriousness of the case and I hope it gives the victims some sense of justice having been served. I also hope it gives both Page and Gregersen time to look at their life-choices and spend their time in jail reforming.”

