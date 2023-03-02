Devastated son’s fundraising appeal for mum’s funeral

She was a ‘formidable’ woman who never gave up

A heartbroken son has launched a plea for support after his mum passed away.

Anne-Marie Payne from Skegness sadly died on February 21 following a battle with brain tumours.

Her son Jordan Martin says she fought the illness “tooth and nail every step of the way”.

Unfortunately, his mum had no savings, and Jordan has been forced to launch a fundraiser in order to “say good respectfully.”

The GoFundMe page currently has just over £700 of donations, with a target of £5000.

Jordan wrote: “My Mom passed away on February 21 and I was lucky enough and thankful enough to be by her side. It will probably be the hardest day of my life and everyday I have to live without her is proving harder still.

“She passed away following an uphill struggle against brain tumours, something she fought tooth and nail against every single step of the way. If you knew my Mom, you knew she was stubborn, she was fierce and she was formidable.

“I have cared for my Mom for the majority of my life, as an adult and as a child. She was a very poorly woman and her list of ailments she suffered with was longer than I care to say.

“I’m posting this as a plea to help because my Mom had no savings, no property or possessions to leave behind.

“I never ever dreamed I’d be saying goodbye to my Mom. None of us imagine it, only in our worst nightmares, however it is a reality that I’m faced with now.

“I ask on behalf of my family that people might be able to donate towards this, so that I can do that which I never wanted to do, say goodbye respectfully. Any help that is offered, anything whatsoever will be more than appreciated during this time.”

Donations can be made through the GoFundMe page in Anne-Marie’s memory.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.