Flat evacuated after BMW driver smashes into Boston business
A man has been arrested
A BMW driver fled the scene after crashing into a shop and flat in Boston overnight, but was arrested by police in the early hours of the morning.
Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a car crashing into a shop on George Street in Boston at around midnight.
A BMW had ploughed into the Afro Caribbean mini market and the driver had left the scene.
A police spokesperson said residents of the flat above were evacuated as the building was deemed unsafe.
“Due to the collision George Street was closed at the time and reopened at 5.40 this morning,” they added.
“Inquiries have been on-going overnight to trace the driver and this morning we have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving. He remains in custody.”