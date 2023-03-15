Menu

Grimsby cinema and shopping centre awarded £20m in Budget

It will Level Up the town centre
| Photo: Leslie Jones Architecture/NELC

In the Chancellor’s budget today, North East Lincolnshire Council’s bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund to support the remodelling of Grimsby Town Centre has been approved.

This is on top of the successful Levelling Up Fund bid for Cleethorpes Town Centre announced last month.

The £20million, secured for Grimsby Town Centre, will be used for the Freshney Place Market Hall and Leisure project, which received planning permission earlier this year.

As reported, North East Lincolnshire Council now owns the Centre and wants to recreate it as a multi-use venue with a variety of retail, cinema, and leisure for the whole community. The multi-million-pound scheme at its western end is a major step towards that aim.

Philip Jackson, leader of the Council, is now confident that this major step change for Grimsby’s urban centre will help shape the future of the town.

“We’re delighted that Government has worked with us to help us deliver our plans for Freshney Place and the new market, and securing the LUF money for the scheme is fantastic.

| Photo: Leslie Jones Architecture/NELC

“In the feedback we received on the bid, Government said that they understood our plans, and the strategic fit of the purchase of the shopping centre with the future plans for the town. They also praised the work we’d done to involve local people and businesses on the plans to date.

“Our ambition is real, and matches that of the people of the borough who have engaged with us, and helped us shape the future of our town.”

The work done at Freshney Place to deliver the new market, cinema and leisure space will be complemented by the plans for the Riverhead area, which is due to start on site next week, the OnSide Horizon Youth Zone, and St James’ House – with St James Square and Garth Lane already benefiting from significant investment.

The projects announced in the budget, additional to the Round 2 allocations, were described as “high quality” and will commence delivery later this year. The budget goes on to say that investment has been targeted towards the left-behind places in the Levelling Up White Paper.

2 mins ago

Paul Adams and his son Luke will open The Tap & Tonic in Lincoln in mid-April 2023. | Photo: The Lincolnite

A father-and-son duo hope to open their second high-end tapas and cocktail bar in Lincoln in mid-April after the success of their Grantham business.

The Tap & Tonic opened in Market Place in Grantham back in 2015.

Work is now underway to transform the former Patisserie Valerie at 264 Lincoln High Street into their second venue.

Paul Adams and his son Luke spoke to The Lincolnite about their newest venue, which will create up to 15 new jobs, and they are looking forward to welcoming their first customers next month.

Tap & Tonic will be opening in the unit formerly occupied by Patisserie Valerie at 264 Lincoln High Street. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Paul said: “We’re a destination venue for high quality cocktails and homemade small plate, tapas-style food.

“We think Lincoln is a lovely city and the right place that will appreciate our environment that we create for our customers.

“It is close enough to be linked to our Grantham business, but far enough away to entice new loyal customers.”

Tap & Tonic Lincoln promises “cocktails made from scratch, exclusive recipes, with proper ingredients, that taste great as well as look great.” | Photo: The Lincolnite

Luke previously told The Lincolnite: “The building will undergo an extensive refurbishment project to bring the lovely listed building back to its former glory with a new classical cocktail bar on the ground floor, new toilets for the comfort of the customers and a revamp of the rear courtyard area to enjoy spectacular views of Lincoln Cathedral.

“The Tap & Tonic is well known for its large selection of great cocktails with many signature recipes and all made fresh for each order using the finest ingredients by our well trained staff.

“All of our ‘small plate’ food dishes are designed by our chef and made in-house fresh each day and offer a great choice of individual dishes and sharing platters. Our choice of afternoon teas, which we launched in 2021, has been a great success.

“Our aim is to provide a warm and friendly environment for people to enjoy high quality food and drink in comfortable surroundings with table service for all at no extra cost.”

1 hour ago

Lincolnshire County Council put forward The South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone as one potential location | Photo: Stuart Wilde
By Local Democracy Reporter

Jeremy Hunt’s Investment Zone announcement during the Spring Budget has left councils wondering whether they will benefit.

While in Parliament today, the Chancellor of the Exchequer said that the government will be creating 12 new investment zones in a bid to increase investment and level up the UK.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss wanted to introduce as many 200 of the sites across the country, but  Mr Hunt has decided to drastically scale this back.

The East Midlands will receive one, along with seven other England regions and  at least one in each of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However it’s unclear how – or if – Lincolnshire will benefit from the zone.

Lincolnshire County Council, who put forward two sites back in October, say they haven’t received any further details.

They had hoped that the UK Food Valley across Spalding and Holbeach and a further zone covering Spitalgate, Grantham, would be granted Investment Zone status.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt laid out his economic vision for the country | Photo: Parliament.tv

The Chancellor said during his speech: “To be chosen, each area must identify a location where they can offer a bold initiative partnership between local government and a university or research institute in a way that catalyses new innovation clusters.

“If the application is successful, they will have access to £80 million of support for a range of interventions including skills, infrastructure, tax reliefs and business rates retention.”

The East Midlands, West Midlands, Greater Manchester, the North East, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Teeside and Liverpool are the areas in England selected to benefit from the scheme.

Lincolnshire County Council environment portfolio holder Councillor Colin Davie. | Image: Daniel Jaines

Councillor Colin Davie, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and economy, previously said the backtrack on the plans highlighted the need for devolution.

He told The Lincolnite: “For Lincolnshire, we continue to engage with the government on the huge opportunity of the Holbeach Spalding proposals and the world class research and development headed by the University of Lincoln that’s coming from this location.

“We will continue to make the case to government for why they should invest in places like this and in Lincolnshire generally.

“For me it outlines yet again the need for a Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal with government so we can make a local determination on what’s best to grow our own economy and our communities.”

