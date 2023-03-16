Grimsby tip’s Mother’s Day / Mariners daffodil giveaway

Grimsby Town play in the FA Cup 1/4 final on Mother’s Day

Workers at Grimsby Community Recycling Centre are creating a Mother’s Day / Mariners mashup for to celebrate this weekend.

They’ll be dressing up as daffodils and giving a bunch of flowers to all mums who visit the site to recycle things they no longer need.

As well as Mother’s Day, the team are also getting behind Grimsby Town FC as they prepare for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Site staff have made tyre characters in Grimsby’s black and white kit and even made their own Harry Haddocks.

Their decorations are attracting national attention and they welcomed BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell to the site on Tuesday evening.

Mike and a crew from the BBC filmed the team for a segment due to air on Saturday morning’s Breakfast show.

Grimsby tip is no stranger to national attention. Their tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II went viral after it was Tweeted by BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine.

And last year, staff at Grimsby and Immingham Tips won Best Civic Amenity Site at the national awards for Excellence in Recycling and Waste Management.

Grimsby and Immingham CRCs are open daily from 8am to 6pm. Both sites are run by North East Lincolnshire Council’s waste management contractor Newlincs Development Ltd.

Troy Grady, from the site, said: “We’re celebrating Mother’s Day by giving a bunch of daffodils to all mums who visit the Grimsby recycling centre this weekend.

“We’re doing it for a good cause, we’re raising money for Women’s Aid. Come on down, bring us your recycling and pick up a bunch of flowers.”

Cllr Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for Environment and Transport at the Council, added: “The award-winning staff at Grimsby and Immingham tips do a brilliant job and always rise to the occasion when there’s something to celebrate.

“It could be very quiet on Sunday afternoon, so if you’re not watching the football, it’s probably a good time to visit with your recycling.”

