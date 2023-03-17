Lincolnshire man who allegedly exposed himself to children charged

He will appear at Crown Court

A man has been charged and remanded in relation to four sex offences.

Stuart Minns, also known as Gabriel, aged 39, of Bacons Lane, Pinchbeck, was arrested after we received two separate sex offence reports.

One report was on Sunday 26 February between 6pm and 6.30pm at an arcade in Chapel St Leonards in which a man had grabbed a child and flashed himself to a group of children.

The second report was on Saturday 11 March in which a man had approached children in Chapel St Leonards.

Minns was later charged with the following:

Sexual Touching on a girl under 13

Exposure

Breach of SHPO

Commit an offence with intent of committing a relevant sexual offence

Minns appearared at magistrates’ court today, 17 March and has been remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court next month.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.