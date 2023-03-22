Lincolnshire village devastated by death of beloved doctor
Memories of his great GP work were shared
A Lincolnshire village is mourning the loss of a popular GP who has been described as many people’s “best doctor” ever.
Dr Andrew Buffey, a former GP at Church Walk Surgery in Metheringham, passed away at home on Monday, March 20.
The surgery on Drury Lane announced his sad passing on Tuesday evening, saying he will be “missed by all”.
The Metheringham community has been moved by this loss, paying tribute to Dr Buffey, who retired from Church Walk Surgery in 2022.
Local Councillor Fran Pembery said it was “very sad news”.
Rhea Musgrove said “we literally owe our family to him” after Dr Buffey supported her referral to fertility services.
She commented: “How very sad. Such a good listener and kind man. Condolences and thoughts with his family at this sad time.”
Local resident Steve Parker called him “the best doctor I’ve had”.
Linda Ingram remembered the work Dr Buffey put in for her family after a difficult diagnosis.
“So shocked by this sad news, Dr Buffey was so wonderful after my husband was diagnosed with Dementia; I will always remember his kindness and support that he gave me,” she said.
