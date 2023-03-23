Man appears in court after Lincoln armed drugs raids

A man charged with a drugs offence after two warrants were carried out at properties in Lincoln has been remanded into custody following a court hearing today (Thursday, 23 March).

Redin Hysa, 33, of Florence Street, Lincoln was at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today where he faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

The next hearing has been scheduled to take place on 24 April at Lincoln Crown Court.

A 31-year-old man and a 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the same offence have been released on police bail while investigations continue.

*Note: A 38-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs have also been released on bail, and not released under investigation as previously mentioned. A 78-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of permitting the production of Class B cannabis and conspiracy to produce Class b drugs, and not being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. She has been released on police bail.

Original release 2.10pm 22 March

A man has been charged in connection with being concerned with the production of cannabis after two warrants were carried out at properties in Lincoln.

Redin Hysa, aged 33, of Florence Street, Lincoln, was arrested yesterday, Tuesday 21 March, when our officers searched properties in Baggholme Road and Belmont Street.

He has now been charged and remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 22 March.

Five other people have also been arrested in connection with this, four men aged 38, 31, 22 and 17, and a woman aged 78. They were all arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

The 78-year-old woman and two of the men, aged 38 and 17, have been released under investigation. Two men remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information can call us on 101, and quote incident 212 of 20 March.

