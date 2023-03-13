Medical centre plans for West Lindsey village move forward
It’s being built alongside 80 new homes
Detailed plans have been revealed for a new medical practice in Keelby.
A planning application for the new surgery on Stallingborough Road was initially approved by West Lindsey District Council in 2020.
The revised plans will be smaller due to changing needs, including less patients being seen face-to-face.
The plans were submitted by The Brocklesby Estate and comes as part of a wider development which also include the construction of 80 new homes and a Lincolnshire Co-op food store.
The application has been designed to support the daily requirements of The Roxton Practice as look to move from their current headquarters on Pelham Crescent.
Steve Peart, managing director of the medical practice, said: “Since 2020 and as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic, certain operational needs of our Keelby service offering has fundamentally changed.
“We now see fewer patients at ‘face to face’ GP clinics and certain basic services are being referred to our main facility at Pilgrim Medical Centre in Immingham.
“The result of this reduced on-site operational need is a slightly smaller building scale compared with our previous design requirement (which was was illustratively shown within the extant outline approval) but slightly larger compared with the existing surgery premises at Pelham Crescent.”
Blue prints for the space, which were designed by Framework Architects, include three consulting rooms, a reception and administrative space, staff welfare space, a public waiting room, a dispensary and 15 car parking spaces.
It will also employ eight members of staff, including a GP, nurse, healthcare assistant and receptionists.
Keelby Parish Council said it was “generally supportive” of the new centre when the initial plans were submitted, although they had concerns about amount of traffic in the area.
