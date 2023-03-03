New Trespass store opening at Lincoln’s Waterside Shopping Centre
Outdoor retailers arriving this weekend
Lincoln will be gaining a new Trespass store when the outdoor clothing, footwear and accessories brand opens at Waterside Shopping Centre this weekend.
Trespass & Nevisport will open at 9am on Saturday, March 4, inside the Waterside Shopping Centre on Lincoln High Street.
The brand has made its name selling outerwear, footwear and accessories for a range of outdoor pursuits, whether you’re a dog walker or mountain hiker.
It is a timely welcome to the Waterside after the brand recently closed a Lincoln branch at St Marks Shopping Centre – meaning the nearest store for Lincoln customers would have been Skegness, according to Trespass’ store locator.
Kerry Grannon, Area Manager at Trespass said, “We’re delighted to be coming to Waterside Shopping Centre. This is the latest opening in our expansion across the UK.
“We know the people of Lincoln love the outdoors, and we know they also appreciate the mix of style, quality and good value that Trespass will bring.
“With spring weather already upon us, our latest store opening at Waterside Shopping Centre couldn’t be more timely.”
As part of opening celebrations, a £10 discount will be offered to customers who spend £50 or more on opening weekend only.
The Waterside Centre’s General Manager Mary-Jane Booth said: “We are delighted that Trespass & Nevisport will be opening in the Centre.”
