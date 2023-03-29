Potential designs for Lincolnshire heART trail revealed
Sculptures will appear around Lincolnshire
Potential designs for a Lincolnshire-wide art trail have been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council.
St Barnabas Hospice is putting more than 40 heart sculptures decorated by local artists and young people in prime locations across the county to mark the charity’s 40th anniversary.
The charity hopes the trail will help raise money and awareness for the hospice.
The heart-shaped artwork is symbolic of the charity’s commitment to provide support for those who need palliative care.
On a yearly basis they care for 12,000 people and support more than 1,000 volunteers. However, this comes at a cost of nearly £12million each year.
One of the sponsored art installations will be at Lincoln University’s Brayford Pool Campus in the form of an anatomical heart, a reference to the Lincoln Medical School established in 2018.
Others celebrate Lincolnshire agriculture, RAF heritage, nature and historic buildings.
The display aims to take place in summer of this year.
Here are the potential designs submitted to the council: