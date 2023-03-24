See inside Lincoln Central Market renovation ahead of autumn opening
The refurbishment works continue to take shape at a new-look Lincoln Central Market.
It has been confirmed that the revamped venue is expected to open this autumn.
It will have a new fresh produce area, refurbished market hall, separate restaurant area and more.
The project is to breathe new life into the Central Market and has been made possible by the Be Lincoln Towns Fund.
The works will comprise:
- A new restaurant unit on the ground and first floor replacing the former butcher’s corridor which will have its own dedicated entrance from Sincil Street
- New toilet facilities on the ground floor to the rear of the restaurant unit, which will be accessed through the market hall
- New refurbished market hall including new perimeter and central island stalls
- A new ‘fresh produce’ area to the eastern end of the market hall with a new mezzanine area above providing flexible retail and business start-up workspace
- New public realm works across City Square including new paving, lighting, seating and greenery
