Tragic Crowland death prompts fundraiser for defibrillators at local football clubs

More than £1000 has been raised following the death of a popular young footballer to provide defibrillators for local clubs.

Michael Palmer, 23, was playing for Crowland Town FC on Saturday, February 23, when he collapsed on the pitch and sadly died.

The keen Manchester United fan sadly never regained consciousness, devastating the local community as well as his loved ones.

Tributes flooded in for Michael after this tragic incident, with his club calling him “the most kind, caring person” and his family said he “inspired those around him”.

Now, the local community are looking to take preventative action in case a similar incident happens again.

Michael’s father Mike has set up a JustGiving page in the hope of raising £2,000, which will go towards the purchase of defibrillators that can be given to grassroots football clubs across Lincolnshire.

At the time of reporting, the fundraiser has amassed over £1,000 of donations in less than 24 hours, highlighting the importance of this topic and the impact Michael’s death had on his community.

The JustGiving page says: “So many people did so much to help, but Crowland FC had to collect a shared device that was under lock and key.

“Michael was a man of fervour and commitment, but with humility and confidence in equal measure, and a friend, coach and mentor to many.”

Donate to the fundraiser by visiting the JustGiving link here

The discussion around defibrillators at sporting venues was intensified during football’s European Championships in the summer of 2021 – where Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Eriksen has since returned to footballing action after being resuscitated and fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrilator – offering hope for anyone who may be put off a sporting return after such a scary moment.

