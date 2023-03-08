Young man dies in North Lincolnshire motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries when the green Kawasaki motorcycle he was riding came off the road and collided with a wall on Main Street in Horkstow in North Lincolnshire at 4.45pm on Tuesday 7 March 2023.

A 20-year-old man from Barton died in the single vehicle collision, and we are now appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to contact us.

If you have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the collision, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 351 of 7 March 2023.

