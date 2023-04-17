Cameras set up to understand Lincoln traffic
Monitoring equipment covering 200 locations
Research into Lincoln traffic patterns is now underway.
The two-week study in Lincoln, which will measure traffic flows through the area, started on Monday 17 April.
Monitoring equipment, including cameras to record traffic, has been set-up across Lincoln, covering over 200 locations in the city and surrounding area. These will be in place until Sunday 30 April.
In addition to equipment placed to gather traffic data, video equipment has been set up at fifteen locations to observe public transport patronage.
Once all of the information has been collected, a team of analysts will check, process and review all of the data, ready for it to be incorporated into a new traffic model for Lincoln that will feed into an updated version of the Lincoln Transport Strategy in the coming years.
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “With all the development happening around Lincoln, as well as construction of the North Hykeham Relief Road starting in 2025, we need to better understand traffic patterns in the area.
“By collecting up-to-date traffic flow and journey time statistics, using a variety of data-gathering tools, we can use the information to help reduce delays and congestion in the town centre.
“Once completed, the new traffic model will also be used in an updated version of Lincoln’s transport strategy, which will look at how we can improve travel and transport in and around the area over the coming years.”
