Fears of overcrowding in Lincoln village as 38 new homes given go-ahead
Local schools and GPs can’t take it, residents say
Residents fear that Nettleham is becoming overcrowded as plans for 38 new homes have been approved by West Lindsey District Council.
Under the proposal, the new dwellings will be built on the land off Deepdale Lane.
Developers Allison Homes laid out the plans in two separate planning applications, one for 30 homes and another for eight, which were both recommended for approval.
They insist that the proposals will bring much-needed affordable rural housing and will complement the existing village.
However, residents have expressed concern over the amount of new housing being built across the Lincoln village as the new residential area is being built off the previously constructed Larkfleet Homes scheme on land north of Doddington Lane.
Kevin Damarell, of Deepdale Lane, wrote to the council, saying: “Development will detract from the local amenity due to over development and it will cause traffic congestion at the Deepdale Junction.”
Michael Handsley, of All Saints Lane, added: “Deepdale Lane at office start hours is swamped with traffic up to the Police HQ, this also applies to school hours at start and finish times.
“The national problem of obtaining a doctor’s appointment is evident in Nettleham as they are overstretched. Local children also struggle to get into the Nettleham schools as they can take no more.”
Gareth Kinnear, also of Deepdale Lane, also objected to the application, writing: “No one disputes that housing is needed, but Nettleham has already added plenty of housing stock with this development already, plus the recent development on Scothern Lane.
“This is an addition too far and is driven by greed under the guise of ‘affordable homes’.”
Despite a number of written concerns, members of West Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee voted to approve both applications.
“It’s so important that we have more affordable housing in these kinds of areas,” said Gainsborough East Councillor David Dobbie (Liberal Democrats) as he proposed to move the application.
