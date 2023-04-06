Local Elections 2023 Candidates: Who’s standing in North Kesteven?
A total of 43 seats are up for grabs
The candidates running for election in North Kesteven next month have been revealed.
Local elections are taking place across all seven Lincolnshire districts, as well as North and North East Lincolnshire, on Thursday May 4.
Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part as their next election is due in 2025.
North Kevin District Council has a total of 43 seats are up for grabs this year across 24 of its electoral wards.
Due insufficient nominations made to contest the number of seats, there are three wards where there will be no election to select the District Councillor.
Therefore the following candidates will be elected:
- Billinghay Rural – Sarah Lawrence (Cons) and Gill Ogden (Cons)
- Cranwell, Leasingham & Wilsford – Jim Clarke (Independent) and Andrew Hagues (Cons)
- Navenby & Brant Broughton – Lucille Hagues (Cons) and Marianne Overton (Lincolnshire Independents)
The authority has no overall control but is led by a group of 28 known as the North Kesteven Administration Group.
The current political make-up of councillors as they were elected includes 21 Conservatives, 14 Lincolnshire Independents and six Independents, while the NK Admin group consists of the Conservatives, five members of a further NK Independents group and two Independent members.
Lincolnshire Independents have been fighting to make a dent in the county in a number of recent elections – could this be their year?
Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):
Ashby de la Laude, Digby & Scopwick Ward (one seat)
Amelia Bailey – Lincolnshire Independents
John Money – Conservatives
Bassingham Rural Ward (one seat)
Mary Louise Green – Conservative
Electra Pearce Roccio – Green
Nicola Jane Smith – Reform UK
Billinghay Rural Ward (two seats)
Sarah Anne Lawrence – Conservative
Gill Ogden – Conservative
Bracebridge Heath Ward (two seats)
Funmi Adeyemi – Labour
Clive Maurice Allen – Labour
Peter Richard Burley – Conservative
Lindsey Ann Cawrey – Conservative
Branston Ward (two seats)
Richard Edward Gilding – Conservative
Peter Lundgren – Lincolnshire Independents
Paul Turner – Lincolnshire Independents
Cranwell, Leasingham & Wilsford Ward (two seats)
Jim Clarke – Independent
Andrew Gibson Hagues – Conservative
Heckington Rural Ward (two seats)
Stew Ogden – Conservative
Jennifer Helen Saxby – Labour
Sally Claire Tarry – Conservative
Heighington & Washingborough Ward (three seats)
Gareth Raymond Bailey – Lincolnshire Independents
Ian David Carrington – Conservative
Lee Melody Clarke – Lincolnshire Independents
Karen Courtney – Lincolnshire Independents
Terence Graham Crawshaw – Green
Carola Barbara Elisabeth Goodwin – Conservative
Reece James Harrington – Conservative
Helpringham & Osbournby Ward (one seat)
Russel Michael Jackson – Lincolnshire Independents
Angie Jamison – Reform UK
Stephen John Shanahan-Kluth – Conservative
Hykeham Central Ward (three seats)
Mike Clarke – Conservative
Gary John Edwards – Lincolnshire Independents
Jonathan McKenzie Scott Pessol – Conservative
Stephen Peter Roe – Conservative
Nat Sweet – Liberal Democrat
George Michael Tipler – Liberal Democrat
Hykeham Fosse Ward (three seats)
Corinne Nelly Antoine Byron – Liberal Democrat
Ross Anthony Little – Conservative
Matthew Harry Lofts – Labour
Mark Anthony Nind – Reform UK
David Ventura – Green
Pamela Lillian Whittaker – Conservative
Jill Marie Wilson – Liberal Democrat
Hykeham Memorial Ward (one seat)
Diana Elizabeth Cotton – Liberal Democrat
Nicola Francesa Clarke – Conservative
Nikki Dillon – Independent
Kirkby la Thorpe & South Kyme Ward (one seat)
Mark Guy Allan – Conservative
Mervyn Paul Head – Independent
Metheringham Rural Ward (two seats)
Gary Roy Blackman – Lincolnshire Independents
Helen Iris Dodd – Lincolnshire Independents
Dave Parry – Conservative
Fran Pembery – Conservative
Navenby & Brant Broughton Ward (two seats)
Lucille Hagues – Conservative
Marianne Jane Overton – Lincolnshire Independents
Ruskington Ward (two seats)
Ken Fernandes – Lincolnshire Independents
Matthew Frederick Waldeck – Conservative
Richard Andrew Wright – Conservative
Skellingthorpe & Eagle Ward (two seats)
Christopher William Goldson – Independent
Richard Albert Johnston – Independent
Elizabeth Jane Kendrick – Conservative
Jamie-Lee McMillan – Reform UK
Anita Mary Pritchard – Labour
Tony Richardson – Liberal Democrat
Nick Smith – Reform UK
Sleaford Castle Ward (one seat)
Dave Dorman – Independent
Linda Edwards-Shea – Labour
Malcolm John Offer – Conservative
Sleaford Holdingham Ward (one seat)
Pat Cockcroft – Conservative
Robert Charles Greetham – Independent
Robert Arthur Oates – Lincolnshire Independents
Sleaford Navigation Ward (one seat)
Nadim Aziz – Conservative
David Suiter – Lincolnshire Independents
Sleaford Quarrington & Mareham Ward (three seats)
Bozena Allan – Conservative
Ian Dutton – Labour
Steve Mason – Independent
Bob Oldershaw – Lincolnshire Independents
Melody Susan Shanahan-Kluth – Conservative
Mark Anthony Smith – Conservative
Adrian Snookes – Lincolnshire Independents
Jo Thompson – Labour
Sleaford Westholme Ward (one seat)
Anthony Brand – Independent
Heather Katherine Lorimer – Independent
Ann Mear – Lincolnshire Independents
Eileen Janet Randall – Labour
Waddington Rural Ward (three seats)
Nirmal Nina Chapman – Labour
Matthew Russel Cooper – Conservative
James Barry Earnshaw – Lincolnshire Independents
John Ewan Mitchell – Labour
Lance Pennell – Conservative
Leigh Sanders – Conservative
Witham St Hughs & Swinderby Ward (two seats)
Mitch Elliot – Lincolnshire Independents
Sue Howe – Conservative
Charles Peter Overton – Lincolnshire Independents
Stuart William Robinson – Conservative
Eagle & Hykeham West Division (one seat)
Alan William Briggs – Conservative
Nikki Dillon – Independent
Sally Anne Horscroft – Green
Charles Peter Overton – Lincolnshire Independents
Tony Richardson – Liberal Democrat
Charles William Shaw – Liberal Party – Keep Local Liberal Team
Nicola Jane Smith – Reform UK
Calum Watt – Labour
