Local Elections 2023 Candidates: Who’s standing in North Kesteven?

A total of 43 seats are up for grabs

The candidates running for election in North Kesteven next month have been revealed.

Local elections are taking place across all seven Lincolnshire districts, as well as North and North East Lincolnshire, on Thursday May 4.

Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part as their next election is due in 2025.

North Kevin District Council has a total of 43 seats are up for grabs this year across 24 of its electoral wards.

Due insufficient nominations made to contest the number of seats, there are three wards where there will be no election to select the District Councillor.

Therefore the following candidates will be elected:

Billinghay Rural – Sarah Lawrence (Cons) and Gill Ogden (Cons)

Cranwell, Leasingham & Wilsford – Jim Clarke (Independent) and Andrew Hagues (Cons)

Navenby & Brant Broughton – Lucille Hagues (Cons) and Marianne Overton (Lincolnshire Independents)

The authority has no overall control but is led by a group of 28 known as the North Kesteven Administration Group.

The current political make-up of councillors as they were elected includes 21 Conservatives, 14 Lincolnshire Independents and six Independents, while the NK Admin group consists of the Conservatives, five members of a further NK Independents group and two Independent members.

Lincolnshire Independents have been fighting to make a dent in the county in a number of recent elections – could this be their year?

Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):

Ashby de la Laude, Digby & Scopwick Ward (one seat)

Amelia Bailey – Lincolnshire Independents

John Money – Conservatives

Bassingham Rural Ward (one seat)

Mary Louise Green – Conservative

Electra Pearce Roccio – Green

Nicola Jane Smith – Reform UK

Billinghay Rural Ward (two seats)

Sarah Anne Lawrence – Conservative

Gill Ogden – Conservative

Bracebridge Heath Ward (two seats)

Funmi Adeyemi – Labour

Clive Maurice Allen – Labour

Peter Richard Burley – Conservative

Lindsey Ann Cawrey – Conservative

Branston Ward (two seats)

Richard Edward Gilding – Conservative

Peter Lundgren – Lincolnshire Independents

Paul Turner – Lincolnshire Independents

Cranwell, Leasingham & Wilsford Ward (two seats)

Jim Clarke – Independent

Andrew Gibson Hagues – Conservative

Heckington Rural Ward (two seats)

Stew Ogden – Conservative

Jennifer Helen Saxby – Labour

Sally Claire Tarry – Conservative

Heighington & Washingborough Ward (three seats)

Gareth Raymond Bailey – Lincolnshire Independents

Ian David Carrington – Conservative

Lee Melody Clarke – Lincolnshire Independents

Karen Courtney – Lincolnshire Independents

Terence Graham Crawshaw – Green

Carola Barbara Elisabeth Goodwin – Conservative

Reece James Harrington – Conservative

Helpringham & Osbournby Ward (one seat)

Russel Michael Jackson – Lincolnshire Independents

Angie Jamison – Reform UK

Stephen John Shanahan-Kluth – Conservative

Hykeham Central Ward (three seats)

Mike Clarke – Conservative

Gary John Edwards – Lincolnshire Independents

Jonathan McKenzie Scott Pessol – Conservative

Stephen Peter Roe – Conservative

Nat Sweet – Liberal Democrat

George Michael Tipler – Liberal Democrat

Hykeham Fosse Ward (three seats)

Corinne Nelly Antoine Byron – Liberal Democrat

Ross Anthony Little – Conservative

Matthew Harry Lofts – Labour

Mark Anthony Nind – Reform UK

David Ventura – Green

Pamela Lillian Whittaker – Conservative

Jill Marie Wilson – Liberal Democrat

Hykeham Memorial Ward (one seat)

Diana Elizabeth Cotton – Liberal Democrat

Nicola Francesa Clarke – Conservative

Nikki Dillon – Independent

Kirkby la Thorpe & South Kyme Ward (one seat)

Mark Guy Allan – Conservative

Mervyn Paul Head – Independent

Metheringham Rural Ward (two seats)

Gary Roy Blackman – Lincolnshire Independents

Helen Iris Dodd – Lincolnshire Independents

Dave Parry – Conservative

Fran Pembery – Conservative

Navenby & Brant Broughton Ward (two seats)

Lucille Hagues – Conservative

Marianne Jane Overton – Lincolnshire Independents

Ruskington Ward (two seats)

Ken Fernandes – Lincolnshire Independents

Matthew Frederick Waldeck – Conservative

Richard Andrew Wright – Conservative

Skellingthorpe & Eagle Ward (two seats)

Christopher William Goldson – Independent

Richard Albert Johnston – Independent

Elizabeth Jane Kendrick – Conservative

Jamie-Lee McMillan – Reform UK

Anita Mary Pritchard – Labour

Tony Richardson – Liberal Democrat

Nick Smith – Reform UK

Sleaford Castle Ward (one seat)

Dave Dorman – Independent

Linda Edwards-Shea – Labour

Malcolm John Offer – Conservative

Sleaford Holdingham Ward (one seat)

Pat Cockcroft – Conservative

Robert Charles Greetham – Independent

Robert Arthur Oates – Lincolnshire Independents

Sleaford Navigation Ward (one seat)

Nadim Aziz – Conservative

David Suiter – Lincolnshire Independents

Sleaford Quarrington & Mareham Ward (three seats)

Bozena Allan – Conservative

Ian Dutton – Labour

Steve Mason – Independent

Bob Oldershaw – Lincolnshire Independents

Melody Susan Shanahan-Kluth – Conservative

Mark Anthony Smith – Conservative

Adrian Snookes – Lincolnshire Independents

Jo Thompson – Labour

Sleaford Westholme Ward (one seat)

Anthony Brand – Independent

Heather Katherine Lorimer – Independent

Ann Mear – Lincolnshire Independents

Eileen Janet Randall – Labour

Waddington Rural Ward (three seats)

Nirmal Nina Chapman – Labour

Matthew Russel Cooper – Conservative

James Barry Earnshaw – Lincolnshire Independents

John Ewan Mitchell – Labour

Lance Pennell – Conservative

Leigh Sanders – Conservative

Witham St Hughs & Swinderby Ward (two seats)

Mitch Elliot – Lincolnshire Independents

Sue Howe – Conservative

Charles Peter Overton – Lincolnshire Independents

Stuart William Robinson – Conservative

Eagle & Hykeham West Division (one seat)

Alan William Briggs – Conservative

Nikki Dillon – Independent

Sally Anne Horscroft – Green

Charles Peter Overton – Lincolnshire Independents

Tony Richardson – Liberal Democrat

Charles William Shaw – Liberal Party – Keep Local Liberal Team

Nicola Jane Smith – Reform UK

Calum Watt – Labour

