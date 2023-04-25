Plans to extend Lincoln village retirement park with over 30 mobile homes
It would increase the total number of caravans on site by 9 per cent
Plans to extend a popular retirement village on the outskirts of Lincoln with a further 31 mobile homes have been revealed.
Situated in Torksey, The Elms Retirement Park currently occupies a total of 339 static caravans and various other ancillary areas for its elderly residents.
The developers are now looking to increase this number by converting a section of land at the south-western edge of the site into more residential accommodation.
A planning application for the change of use of land has been submitted to West Lindsey District Council.
The area of land has been used for touring caravan storage maintenance for over ten years, but the owners now feel it is no longer needed.
To the south of the application site lies the Foss Dyke waterway, and to the east and north is agricultural land, with the village of Torksey located further north.
Planning documents read: “This proposal for up to 31 additional caravans may give rise to a total maximum number of caravans in the planning unit to roughly nine per cent more than the current capacity.”
“In summary, the existing use of the site is a caravan site. As there would be no change in the definable character of the use as a result of the proposal, and therefore there would not be a material change of use.”
Further details on the layout and designs of the caravans are expected to be submitted in the near future.
