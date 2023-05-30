£400 collected in North Lincs dog poo fines last year
People risk fines for not cleaning up after pets
Complaints about dog poo in North Lincolnshire have almost halved over six years, while the council is also trying to take action on people who go on dog walks without waste bags.
Freedom of Information (FOI) requests have revealed the number of complaints received by North Lincolnshire Council since 2017. They have also uncovered the number of fines issued to perpetrators and amounts collected since 2020.