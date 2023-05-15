Back-to-back Inadequate ratings for Bourne care home

A care home has vowed to do better after receiving back-to-back inadequate CQC reports.

Yew Tree Residential Care Home on Main Road in Dowsby, Bourne, has been under special measures for the last year.

Its most recent inspection in October, published last week, has rated it Inadequate for the second time. Read the full report here.

Across the CQC’s five categories of rating, Yew Tree ranked “inadequate” in four – safe, effective, responsive, well-led – with caring being down as “requires improvement”.

Inspectors were concerned at the low staffing numbers at the home, with the CQC claiming recruitment processes were not followed and appropriate training wasn’t always in place for staff already working there.

Environmental safety hazards identified at the home’s last inspection (also an “Inadequate” overall rating) had not been addressed.

Risks to people’s safety were also not well managed, the report found.

The care provider was found to still have been in breach of Health and Social Care Act 2008 regulations, and infection prevention were not robust enough to cope with risks of illnesses spreading through the home.

As a result of these last two reports, Yew Tree has seen an overhaul of its processes and staffing, with new management taking over and environmental improvements being prioritised.

The home’s new management has vowed to “make the right changes” to bring it “back to where it needs to be”, and results of an April re-inspection are now pending.

Emily Rennie, the acting manager at the home, said: “Since the inspection in October, the home has undergone lots of environmental improvements along with new management, and staffing changes.

“Myself and the team are working extremely hard to ensure that we are meeting the requirements CQC have put in our action plan, and making a positive change to improve the home.

“I can speak on behalf of myself and all the team here at the Yew Tree that we only have the best interest of the residents at heart, the safety of the residents is our priority, along with providing a caring and person-centred approach.

“We are passionate and dedicated to continue to make the right changes to get the home back to where it needs to be. CQC have recently reinspected in April, and it was a positive inspection we are just waiting for there latest report.

“As the current manager I feel very strongly and responsible to ensure that we strive to be better and will continue to give a 100% to the home, to make it at it’s best.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now