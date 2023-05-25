Blow for Lincoln’s Cornhill as developer pulls out of retirement living scheme

Plans for specialist retirement accommodation on Lincoln’s Waterside South have been withdrawn.

The developer McCarthy Stone said the project was no longer viable due to “wider economic factors”, but would look for other possible locations.

Lincolnshire Co-op recently secured outline planning permission for a neighbouring Waterside hotel, but says it will need to find an alternate use for the site before a full application is brought forward.

The complex on the corner of Sincil Street and Waterside South would have included 115 apartments for the over 60s, with communal living facilities.

A spokesperson for McCarthy Stone said: “Unfortunately, it is no longer viable for McCarthy Stone to pursue this site at Waterside South due to wider economic factors.

“However, we appreciate that there is demand for a specialist community such as this in Lincolnshire and McCarthy Stone will be assessing options for other potential development location and hope to bring forward new proposals in the not-too-distant future.”

The developer had originally said the project would bring significant investment for the area.

A Lincolnshire Co-op spokesperson said: “It’s disappointing that McCarthy Stone’s plan to build a retirement living scheme in Lincoln is being withdrawn but we understand that economic factors currently affecting the property market, including construction cost inflation, have impacted the company’s current plans for Lincoln.

“We will now look at alternative options for that part of Waterside South as we are keen to progress with further development.

“We have outline planning permission for the adjacent hotel scheme. We’re still interested in pursuing a full planning application, but we will need first need to consider how to bring development forward on the rest of Waterside South, as well as working though the various planning conditions.”

Outline permission has been granted for a six-storey hotel in the area with 105-beds, meeting the need for visitor accommodation.

It would also include the demolition of the footbridge oversailing Melville Street. However, this would require additional land law consent.