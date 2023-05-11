Menu
4 hours ago

Einstein the Iguana rescued from Horncastle tree by firefighters

The cheeky chap was found sat on a branch
Einstein was found in a tree in Horncastle, before an RSPCA call prompted firefighters to save the day. | Photo: Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

An adventurous iguana called Einstein has been rescued from high up in a large tree by firefighters in Horncastle.

The exotic reptile kept crews in Horncastle busy on Wednesday, when he was spotted stuck on a branch in a tree on Queen Street shortly before 6pm.

The RSPCA called Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue to report the incident, and two crews were sent down to investigate.

What are you doing up there, Einstein?! | Photo: Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

With assistance from a local tree surgeon and firefighters from Louth Fire Station, the Horncastle crew were able to safely guide Einstein the iguana down.

Iguanas are typically native to tropical areas of Central and South America, but the lizards are often kept as exotic pets all over the world.

They do tend to prefer living high up in tree canopies when in their usual habitat, so perhaps Einstein was trying to get a taste of the natural life for his kind – though Horncastle isn’t quite as humid as the Amazon Rainforest.

Einstein has now been safely recovered. | Photo: Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

A post on social media from Horncastle Fire Station reads: “A busy day for Horncastle crew today, and then we finished off with a small animal rescue.

“But to our surprise, not what we were expecting, we got to meet the lovely Einstein the iguana – who got himself stuck up a very large tree.

“Thanks to Louth Fire Station and our amazing local tree surgeon for some assistance, we managed to safely get him back down.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “No two days are the same as a firefighter! Happy to help our RSPCA colleagues to ensure a safe rescue.”

