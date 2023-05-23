Lincoln villagers lodge complaints over controversial housing development

They believe the Planning Committee were misled

Villagers are demanding that a Reepham housing development be reconsidered, claiming that the council was ‘misled’.

Plans to build eight new homes on a former farm have caused controversy since they were approved by the Planning Committee in April.

Initial plans indicated that the vehicles would be able to access the development via an improved priority-controlled junction with The Green.

However, it was revealed that the detailed drawings were flawed in their measurements, leading some residents to feel that the committee had been deceived.

Although developers M Good and Son Ltd were ultimately given the green light to proceed with the project, a team of locals called The Green Group believes that the application should be reviewed again.

Chris Carder is one of the residents who has filed a complaint with the council.

To make the proposed junction work, the company initially informed Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways department that they would need to shift it closer to Chris’s house, resulting in the loss of two off-road parking spaces outside his home.

As a result, he feels “pretty let down and ignored”, adding there was little consultation with residents at the planning stage.

“When the drawings first came out, I measured the road outside my house and I found that they were out by a metre. It’s quite an error,” he added.

Other concerns raised by villagers included an anticipated increase in traffic, as each new dwelling is expected to have at least two parking spaces.

“From a development perspective, we were hoping that it would include a mixture of properties, which would be bungalows and detached family homes,” said Mark Daughtry.

“I just don’t think that much consideration has been given in regards to the local community and how it is going to affect the conservation area.”

He continued: “From a health perspective, we also have tremendous health concerns regarding the asbestos dust that will no doubt be blown into our garden.”

Reepham Parish Council has since joined the call for the Planning Committee to reconsider their decision.

Writing to WLDC, a spokesperson said: “The Parish Council were alarmed to learn of the lack of clarity given to the Planning Committee.

“The last-minute admission that the highway survey was inaccurate, despite repeated assurances to the contrary during the application process, proves that all parties have been misled.

“As a result, the Parish Council resolved to support the residents in their quest to ensure that this application is reconsidered by the committee after being supplied with clear and accurate information, including the correct highway dimensions and boundaries, the relevant planning policies, and the Conservation Officer’s report.

“Only then will the committee be able to make a fully informed decision on this application.”

“The present situation does not reflect well on West Lindsey District Council but there is still an opportunity to resolve matters.

“The Parish Council urges the District Council not to miss the opportunity to demonstrate fairness and transparency and reconsider this application.”

Several other residents have already filed complaints and have threatened to involve the Ombudsman if prompt action is not taken.

West Lindsey District Council said it was unable to issue a statement at this time.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now