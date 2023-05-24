Local backlash throws shade on charity’s solar power plan

A learning disabilities charity’s bid to generate its own power has sparked opposition from local residents, the MP and the local council.

Grimsby-based Rock Foundation UK has applied to construct 99 solar panels on land at Top House Farm, Grimsby Road, in Caistor.

This is set to receive approval at the planning meeting of the West Lindsey District Council on Wednesday.

A report before councillors said the site provides supported living accommodation for 12 adults with learning disabilities alongside a range of workshops and activities.

The proposed panels, measuring just over half a metre in height, will cover an area of 300 square metres and are expected to generate 33,679kw per year. This capacity would meet over 90% of the organisation’s daytime energy consumption at the site.

Seven letters of representation have so far been received, mostly noting potential harm to Water Hills, the impact on the character of the landscape, the loss of agricultural land and concerns regarding the scale.

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh, on behalf of a local resident, said the “the principle of renewable energy is supported but the place for this should be on rooftops, logistics centres, industrial and commercial buildings”.

Caistor Town Council said: “The panels will spoil an area of natural beauty. Use of roof space or wind turbine should be considered.”

They added that in the past the council had “objected to all development in the area of Water Hills”.

Recommending approval, council officers said the development would not create any unacceptable impacts and can be mitigated by conditions.

“More specifically, the potential harms to visual amenity, heritage conservation, ecology and biodiversity and an inappropriate form of development in the countryside are either non-existent, very limited or can be mitigated via appropriate planning conditions,” they said.

“Notwithstanding the above, the benefits of renewable energy production contained within this report, benefits to an existing business/charity and any biodiversity enhancements through a landscaping condition are considered to clearly outweigh these harms.”

The planning meeting on Wednesday begins at 6.30pm.