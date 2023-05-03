Residents appalled by Lincolnshire dog poisonings

Fillingham residents have been left shocked by the news that two dogs have died in suspected poisonings.

Lincolnshire Police issued a warning on Sunday after recent incidents at a private lake in West Lindsey.

The beauty spot, which is accessed by permits for villagers and anglers, is currently closed.

Police have spoken to a man but no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Residents told Look North that the incident was “shocking” and “disturbing”.

“Those poor owners of those pets… You don’t expect it,” one said.

Another local resident said: “I can’t see any reason why it’s done. It’s not a normal thing to do – spread poison in a place where dogs, animals and livestock regularly go.”

Another said: “When you hear about dogs dying from being poisoned, it beggars belief.”

“If it happened to my dog, I would be heartbroken.”

