A welcome event will see a global Muslim leader attend

The official opening of Scunthorpe’s first purpose-built mosque will be marked by a visit from a global Muslim leader this weekend.

The Baitus Salam (House of Peace) Mosque will be inagurated by His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad on Saturday, June 17.

