Hundreds of jobs at risk as Young’s Grimsby factory set to close
“No longer financially sustainable”
The owners of the UK’s second largest seafood processor has proposed the closure of a factory in Grimsby – potentially affecting nearly 300 jobs in the area.
Sofina Foods Europe, which owns Young’s Seafood, has called a consultation with staff and representatives on plans to close the Marsden Road site in Grimsby from October this year.
