North East Lincolnshire Council in ‘financially fragile position’
Capacity is ‘stretched to breaking point’ in places
A peer review of North East Lincolnshire Council has warned that it is in a “financially fragile position”, and not all councillors are aware of this.
The review also raised concerns about councillors behaving badly, most not being interested in training and the council’s capacity being overreached with a prioritisation of everything.
