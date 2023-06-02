Readers’ verdict: Has Lincoln Eastern Bypass improved city traffic?
You have had your say on the bypass
It has been over two years since the long-awaited Lincoln Eastern Bypass opened to the public, but has it actually improved traffic flow and access in the city?
The Lincoln Eastern Bypass opened in December 2020 after eight years of planning and construction for the 4.6 mile single carriageway. It had been a long road, with the plan for a so-called ‘Eastern Bypass’ first suggested way back in the 1950s.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.