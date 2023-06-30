52 seconds ago

Scunthorpe steelworkers march on Westminster demanding change

The steel industry is ‘on the very precipice’
Scunthorpe steelworkers supporting Unite's SOS Steel campaign on June 26, 2023 | Photo: LDRS

Steelworkers, including representatives from Scunthorpe, marched on Westminster demanding action to save the steel industry.

It followed a small gathering outside British Steel on Monday, June 26, as trade union Unite launched its SOS Steel Emergency campaign. Unite wants MPs to sign up to ‘three asks’ to save the industry.

