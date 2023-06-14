Skegness home care agency’s road to recovery following ‘Good’ rating

An agency in Skegness providing home care for people has gone from ‘Inadequate’ to ‘Good’ CQC ratings in two years – improving across the board according to inspectors.

Careshaw Ltd is a domiciliary care service operating out of Skegness, providing care for people at their own homes. It was established in 2019, and is owned and managed by a former carer with over 25 years of experience in the sector.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.