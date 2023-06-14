Skegness home care agency’s road to recovery following ‘Good’ rating
Positive trajectory for the service
An agency in Skegness providing home care for people has gone from ‘Inadequate’ to ‘Good’ CQC ratings in two years – improving across the board according to inspectors.
Careshaw Ltd is a domiciliary care service operating out of Skegness, providing care for people at their own homes. It was established in 2019, and is owned and managed by a former carer with over 25 years of experience in the sector.
