Skegness man admits making indecent images of children

A Skegness man faces a possible jail sentence after he admitted six charges relating to indecent images of children.

Wayne Everitt, 40, of Burgh House, Skegness, had denied all the offences and was due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court. But before a jury was sworn Everitt pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children between 3 December 2018 and 2 January 2019.

