Who are Oxen? Lincoln City’s new kit provider behind striking 23/24 shirt

Lincoln City has a new kit manufacturer: Oxen, and with its first kit being unveiled over the weekend, excitement is in the air for a new dawn at the Imps.

Now, many may feel as though football kits aren’t that important. Surely you just stick to a colour formula and make sure it has the club crest on, stick them on the players and focus on matters on the field of play.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.