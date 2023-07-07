Council to force sale of A180 land for business park

North East Lincolnshire Council has applied for a compulsory purchase of land near the A180 in order to complete a multi-million pound business park.

An 82-hectare business park in Stallingborough was approved in 2018, on land between the A180 and Kiln Lane. The initial first phase has been completed and an anchor tenant has moved in. But the rest of the park has yet to be built.

