Lilia Valutyte death: Court finds man stabbed 9-year-old to death

He faces being detained in psychiatric hospital for unlimited time

A nine-year-old girl was stabbed to death in broad daylight by a Lithuanian man who had entered the UK just three weeks earlier, jurors decided today. (Tues)

Lilia Valutyte died from a single stab wound to the heart as she played with a hula-hoop and another young child in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, last summer.

