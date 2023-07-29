55 seconds ago

The former Lincoln City scholar making waves with Lionel Messi in Miami

From Boston Town loans to being assisted by Lionel Messi
From being on loan in the United Counties Leagues with Boston Town to playing, and scoring, with Lionel Messi. What a journey for Robert Taylor. | Photo: Apple TV / Major League Soccer

“If anyone had told me a few years ago, sitting on the bench for Lincoln Moorlands Railway, that I’m going to play with Messi, I would have laughed in their face.”

Those are the starstruck words of Finish footballer Robert Taylor, who went from Lincoln City’s scholarship programme to scoring alongside Messi in the MLS.

