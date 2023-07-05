1 min ago

What can Lincoln City fans expect from their four new signings?

A giant in goal, pace in wide areas and a rounded midfield player
Meet Lincoln City's four newest faces (left to right) Alistair Smith, Reeco Hackett, Lukas Jensen and Jaden Brown. | Photo: Andrew Vaughan / Chris Vaughan / Lincoln City FC

Fans are now starting to get a true look at what a Mark Kennedy Lincoln City side will look like, as the first four signings of the summer window arrive at the club – but what can be expected from them?

It always promised to be a big and transitional summer for Lincoln City, with Kennedy preparing for his second season in charge of the club after a safe mid-table finish in League One first time around.

